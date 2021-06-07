Lawsuit alleges vision specialist sexually abused 2 students

The parents of two legally blind girls have filed a federal lawsuit against two suburban Detroit school districts and a vision specialist whom they allege sexually abused their daughters in a school library.

The federal suit filed Monday names the Garden City and Livonia districts, the specialist and several officials from both districts. No criminal charges have been filed.

Both girls were eight at the time of the alleged sexual assaults at Garden City’s Douglas Elementary in 2018 and 2019. The girls did not know each other prior to making the accusations and their families had no connection before the abuse came to light, the lawsuit says.

One of the girls suffers from congenital glaucoma and other eye problems, and the other has oculocutaneous albinism, which means she is extremely sensitive to light. They both are visually impaired and considered legally blind.

The specialist was employed by Livonia Public Schools, and the Garden City School District contracted with Livonia for his services. He was employed to work with the girls on mobility and orientation.

According to the lawsuit, the specialist fondled the chest of one of the girls in a room with no windows and the door closed at Douglas Elementary on Oct. 9, 2018.