Lawsuit argues Iowa's unemployment benefit cuts are illegal

Crystal Marciniak of Garner, Iowa took time off from her job as a pig care manager for carpal tunnel surgery in March 2020 as Iowa saw its first COVID-19 cases, and her return to work was subsequently delayed, the lawsuit states. She had been using unemployment benefits to pay for food, housing and other items for her two children, and has since depleted her savings after they were cut off in June.

Brian Wisch of Ankeny was laid off from his job with Collins Aerospace in West Des Moines in May 2020 due to lack of demand caused by the pandemic. The company told him he might be rehired when the business rebounded, but he is no longer sure that will happen and had used his benefits for basic expenses while looking for a job.

Karla Smith had been working at a Casey’s convenience store in retirement to make ends meet but quit in March 2020 after a doctor advised that her preexisting lung condition made it dangerous for her to work in retail. The benefit cuts left her “without a critical income source” just as the Delta variant has caused a new wave of hospitalizations and deaths in the state, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order requiring the state to resume participation in the programs, and an order for the state to pay back benefits that are owed with interest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.