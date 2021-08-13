Lawsuit challenges Wisconsin districts after census release

While there is time for Evers and the Legislature to act, the lawsuit argues that the federal court should intervene now to set a schedule and be prepared to enacted its own maps “in the near-certain event that the political branches fail timely to do so.”

While the lawsuit is the first to be filed in Wisconsin since the numbers were released, it's not expected to be the last. However, it does speak to the Democratic strategy of trying to block the drawing of new maps based on the current ones, which liberals tried unsuccessfully in court to get tossed after the previous round of redistricting.

“At the end of the day, we all expect the courts to be drawing maps,” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a former state Assembly member, before the lawsuit was filed.

Wisconsin's population increased by less than 4% over the past decade, and its number of congressional districts did not change, so Republicans are arguing that means relatively minor changes to the current maps are needed.

Armchair map drawers were already putting out possible new lines within hours of the census data’s release on Thursday.