Lawsuit claims Indiana treasurer granted illegal contracts

The lawsuit claims the treasurer’s office, which oversees several billion dollars in state investment accounts, began issuing the contracts soon after Mitchell took office in late 2014. It says the contracts didn’t undergo reviews by the state’s Department of Administration, state budget agency and attorney general’s office, as required by state law.

“The fact that Treasurer Mitchell has spent the last six years in office handing out illegal contracts to her political supporters should be troubling to every taxpayer in the state,” attorney Chris Wolcott, who represents the whistleblower, said in a statement. “State law is very clear that these contracts are void and this money must be repaid immediately.”

The lawsuit was filed by James Holden, who was the chief deputy treasurer under then-Treasurer Richard Mourdock. Holden was given a new three-year employment contract worth $100,000 a year before Mourdock left office, but Mitchell fired Holden the day she took office in November 2014. He later received a $92,500 settlement in a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Holden’s whistleblower lawsuit said he obtained the vendor contracts awarded under Mitchell during research for his wrongful termination lawsuit and public records requests he filed.