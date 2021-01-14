Lawsuit: Community college program was human trafficking

A spokeswoman for the community college denied the allegations.

“Western Iowa Tech Community College vehemently denies the claims brought forth in the lawsuit,” said Andrea Rohlena, the college's director of marketing. “These accusations are completely untrue, sensational, and offensive. We look forward to defending the college and its employees in district court and welcome the opportunity refute these malicious allegations.”

It is the second lawsuit to be filed against the community college, the recruiter and the companies. The first was filed in November on behalf of eight students from Chile who alleged they were brought to Iowa “into debt bondage at a Sioux City, Iowa, area food packaging plant and dog food factory by offering them a degree with free tuition, room, and board.”

The community college began its J-1 program in early 2019 when 60 students were brought to Iowa in July and August of that year. By November that year, it was under investigation by the U.S. State Department after an anonymous complaint was filed. In January 2020, the college issued a statement saying it had learned students in the program were unhappy and blamed a “failure to clarify expectations” and “a breakdown in communication” for some of the problems.

The community college discontinued the program in March 2020 citing the coronavirus pandemic. The college said it bought airline tickets for the students to return home. Conlin said many chose to remain in the United States.

