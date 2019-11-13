Lawsuit could deactivate 234,000 voters in Wisconsin

Voters who do not respond to the postcard asking them to confirm their address will be flagged as movers. But instead of being made unable to vote 30 days after the mailing, they will have up to two years to confirm their addresses, based on a June vote by the commission.

Elections commission staff said in a March memo that the commission had the authority to delay deactivating voters beyond 30 days because another state law gives it the ability to create rules maintaining the voter registration list. Staff said in the memo that since no voter would be removed until after the April 2021 election under its policy, there would be time to receive feedback from the Legislature about whether a law change was necessary.

Under the commission's decision, voters flagged as movers will not be deactivated ahead of the February primary election for the state Supreme Court race and numerous local offices. It will also mean they will remain registered for the April presidential primary and spring general election in which a Supreme Court justice will be elected.

The lawsuit asks a judge to require the commission to deactivate any of the 234,000 voters who received notice in October that it appears they moved and did not respond within 30 days.