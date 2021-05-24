Lawsuit: Detainees put in Mace-filled cells, denied water

A federal lawsuit filed Monday accuses St. Louis correctional officers of putting jail detainees in a room and spraying so much Mace that they struggled to breathe.

Other inmates at the downtown City Justice Center were beaten or denied water as a form of punishment — sometimes for days — according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on behalf of detainees Derrick Jones, Jerome Jones and Darnell Rusan. The suit names the city, Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass, City Justice Center Superintendent Adrian Barnes and several correctional officers. It seeks unspecified damages and a court order prohibiting unconstitutional treatment of detainees.

A phone call to Glass went unanswered. Mayor Tishaura Jones' spokesman, Nick Dunne, said officials were still reviewing the lawsuit.

The City Justice Center has been the site of two significant uprisings this year. Inmates in February and again in April were able to get out of their cells because of a faulty lock system that is still being replaced. Once out, they set fires and tossed chairs and file cabinets out windows. No one was seriously hurt.