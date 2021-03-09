Lawsuit filed in Colorado arrest of 11-year-old autistic boy

He was handcuffed and taken into custody for investigation of misdemeanor assault for allegedly injuring his classmate, two charges of misdemeanor harassment for allegedly striking school staff, and second-degree felony assault of a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, the lawsuit says. The charges were later dropped.

“When we saw him, his forehead and arms were so swollen and bruised,” Michelle Hanson, the mother of the boy identified in documents as A.V., said in a statement released by the ACLU. “After we bailed him out, he wouldn’t eat, wouldn’t speak. A.V. was — is — definitely traumatized. We all are.”

The lawsuit claims the school district and three sheriff's deputies acting as school resource officers violated the child’s rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act and seeks unspecified damages from the Douglas County School District, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and the three school resource officers.

The officers violated the boy’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force, the lawsuit says.