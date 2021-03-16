Lawsuit filed over 2019 police custody death in Connecticut

Barrier complained of being tired and officers pulled him to the cruiser because he was having trouble walking. He became unresponsive in a police cruiser on the way to the police department.

Officers removed him from the cruiser and carried him to a holding room shortly before 2 a.m. Four minutes after arriving at the police department, an officer called for paramedics, who arrived five minutes later.

While awaiting the medical response and as Barrier lay unconscious in the holding room, officers checked if he was breathing but did not perform CPR, the lawsuit says. They also debated whether Barrier was pretending to be unconscious, with one officer saying Barrier deserved an acting award, according to body camera video.

Officers also joked that Barrier must have become unresponsive because of the bad driving of the transporting officer and that he might wake up if someone put a credit card under his nose.

Barrier was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The medical examiner's office ruled Barrier died of a heart attack, and bipolar disorder with psychotic features was a contributing factor. Officers did not use stun guns or any other weapons on him.