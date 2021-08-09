Lawsuit filed over Alabama interstate crash that killed 10

While Hansen & Adkins has declined comment on details of the crash, Asmat has not responded to messages seeking comment. Neither company nor the driver filed immediate responses in court.

Besides Gulley and her husband Tommy Gulley, who lost two children, plaintiffs include the parents or personal representatives of four other children killed in the van.

Gulley was driving the van in the left lane on northbound Interstate 65 when the Hansen & Adkins truck failed to stop in traffic, struck a sport-utility vehicle and swerved into her lane, the suit said. The van was then struck from behind by the Asmat Express truck, it said.

The suit claims the trucks weren't outfitted with anti-crash safety technology and that drivers were going too fast, distracted or following too closely. An attorney for Gulley, Greg Allen, said the wreck “should never have happened.”

“We cannot erase or change the disastrous outcome, but we can work to provide answers that will allow a court to hold the defendants accountable for the lives they have devastated,” he said in a statement released by Beasley Allen Law Firm in Montgomery.

A preliminary report by the NTSB described the crash similarly to the lawsuit but did not place blame or say what caused the wreck, which happened about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Montgomery.

