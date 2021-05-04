Lawsuit filed over 'gay' attack in Virginia GOP race

“These unethical, illegal, and scandalous tactics are detrimental to our party, civil discourse, and the efforts underway to win back Virginia for Republicans in November," Davis, a moderate who represents Virginia Beach and is married to a woman, said in a statement. “I want it to be very clear that we will soon discover which campaign and bad actors were behind this text and they will be sued to the full extent allowed by Virginia law.”

The text message also said that former Del. Tim Hugo, one of Davis’ opponents in the six-way race, was the “only conservative” running. Hugo, a longtime delegate from northern Virginia, has said his campaign did not send the text.

“We condemned the text when it was sent and we condemn it now. It was wrong. We hope the Davis campaign is able to find out who was behind it," Dustin Rhodes, Hugo's campaign manager, wrote in an email.

A call Tuesday to the number that sent the text went to a pre-recorded message that offered a chance to “unsubscribe from future calling campaigns" before disconnecting.

The role of the lieutenant governor is mostly ceremonial in Virginia. Besides being second in line to the governor's office, it involves overseeing the daily work of the state Senate and is often a stepping stone to higher office.