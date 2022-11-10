 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Lawsuit grows against Navy over fuel-tainted Hawaii water

HONOLULU (AP) — More than two dozen families have joined a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Navy of making them sick from jet fuel that leaked into the tap water in their Hawaii homes.

There are now more than 100 people in an amended lawsuit filed Thursday that also accuses the Navy of destroying more than 1,000 water samples collected from affected homes.

The families say in the lawsuit the samples could have revealed chemicals in the water.

U.S. Department of Justice attorneys representing the government in the lawsuit didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Thursday.

A fuel storage facility in the hills above Pearl Harbor leaked petroleum into the Navy's tap water system last year and sickened nearly 6,000 people, mostly those living in military housing.

People are also reading…

The lawsuit was initially filed in August with four families alleging the Navy hasn't fully disclosed the scope of the contamination and hasn't provided appropriate medical care to those who are sick.

The lawsuit said the Navy continues to claim families are not sick from the jet fuel exposure.

The Hawaii Department of Health ordered the Navy to shutter the facility after the spill.

The military recently said it finished draining three pipelines and expects to finish draining the tanks in 2024.

