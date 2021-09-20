Lawsuit: Ida outages due to 'gum and super glue' at utility

That included peak gusts of 90 mph (145 kph) in New Orleans and at its international airport in suburban Kenner, the lawsuit said.

Underground cables would have protected power transmission in southeast Louisiana, the lawsuit said. “Instead, Entergy chose the bubble gum and super glue approach to protect their billions of dollars instead of their customers,” it said.

In the New Orleans area, the eight transmission lines bringing power to more than 900,000 people failed during Ida, despite storm damage less severe than that wreaked by Ida further to the south and west in Louisiana.

With power out to 84 sewer lift stations, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans “was forced to pump raw sewage into the Mississippi River. This continued through September 6, 2021,” the lawsuit said.

The named plaintiffs include 14 people and three companies in Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines and St. John the Baptist parishes.

“Ironically, Entergy is seeking to charge customers to cover $2.4 billion in power restoration costs for 2020 storms that affected Louisiana, including Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta,” the lawsuit said. “No one yet knows what Entergy will charge its customers for its costs resulting from its failure to properly harden and maintain its systems following Hurricane Ida.”

