Lawsuit: Michigan Black man wrongfully detained during walk

Chaney said he was walking for exercise in Keego Harbor, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, after dropping his two teenage sons off at a gym for weight-training lessons.

The lawsuit says Lindquist drove up behind Chaney in a police vehicle and shouted: “Get your hands out of your pocket!”

According to the lawsuit, Lindquist then told Chaney: “I’m going to frisk you because you look like you have a weapon and were going to break into cars." Chaney told reporters he saw only one other car, parked outside a coffee shop, further up the street.

“When I first saw him, I ignored him. I was simply on a walk,” Chaney told reporters. “I’m just in a good mood. I’m in a good space. It didn’t cause anxiety, initially. It caused anxiety when he was behind me yelling and I didn’t know he pulled up behind me. I have on headphones. I don’t know what he’s saying to me. He’s screaming at me, running back to his car. I was afraid I was going to get shot. I just didn’t know."

Chaney, a licensed mental health therapist and certified hypnotherapist who lives in Farmington Hills, said Lindquist shoved him in the back and pushed him against the squad car, injuring his groin. His wrist also was hurt from the handcuffs, he said.