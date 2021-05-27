Lawsuit: Only Christians could apply for jail chaplain job

“But if it’s going on in (Prince George’s) County, I bet they’re doing it in other places as well,” he added. “At Prison Ministry of America, their objective is to is to bring Christianity to the folks who are incarcerated.”

Bridges says he told Maciel during a telephone call last month that he was interested in applying for the chaplain’s position. Maciel emailed him a copy of an application and a job description.

Maciel said he told Bridges on May 3 that they were conducting interviews if he was interested in the job. Maciel said Bridges never told him he is Muslim.

“It didn’t matter. And I didn’t even ask him,” Maciel said.

The lawsuit asks the federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland, to rule that limiting the applicants to Christians is illegal and to block the county from using the “Statement of Applicant’s Christian Faith” in the jail's job application process. Bridges also is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Bridges doubts he would apply for the job if he does prevail in his lawsuit.

“I don’t think so at all because I really don’t have a lot of faith in whether or not I will be accepted,” he said.

