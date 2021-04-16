Lawsuit over 737 crash alleges autothrottle malfunction

SEATTLE (AP) — A lawsuit filed in Seattle against Boeing alleges that a malfunctioning autothrottle system on an older 737 jet led to the crash of the Sriwijaya Air plane into the Java Sea in Indonesia last January, killing all 62 people on board.

The Seattle Times reported that the lawsuit, filed Thursday in King County Superior Court on behalf of 16 families of crash victims, cited previous incidents involving malfunctions of the 737 autothrottle system, arguing the history suggests the system should have been redesigned.

Boeing in a statement extended sympathy to the families and loved ones of people who died in the Jan. 9 crash but added that “it would be inappropriate to comment while our technical experts continue to assist with the investigation, or on any pending litigation.”

This 737 that crashed had been parked for nine months last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic air travel downturn. Indonesian aviation regulators issued a new certificate of airworthiness for the jet in December that allowed it to fly again.