Lawsuit over Florida school mask mandates now before judge

“Parents know their own children better than their teachers know them. Better than their children’s doctors know them. Better than school administrators know them. Better than school district representatives know them,” he said. “And they definitely know their children better than the other parents of the children in their class.”

Cooper's decision, which he expects to issue Friday, will, for now, decide the legality of strict mask mandates imposed in 10 of the state 67 countywide school districts, including most of the largest. Defying the governor and the state Board of Education, the districts have said students must wear masks in class unless their parents provide a note from a doctor. The districts represent about half of the state's 2.8 million public school students.

DeSantis has said districts may only impose a mask mandate if parents can opt their child out with a note from themselves. A few districts have done that, but most districts have left it up to parents. Both sides have indicated that if they lose, they will appeal Cooper's decision to a higher court.