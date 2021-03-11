Lawsuit over Rams' move from St. Louis delayed to 2022

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri judge intends to push back until early 2022 the trial for St. Louis' lawsuit over the departure of the NFL's Rams to Los Angeles.

Judge Christopher McGraugh on Wednesday cited Missouri Supreme Court guidelines for reopening courts during the coronavirus pandemic, along with concerns about finding enough jurors willing to sit for a trial that could last up to two months, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

McGraugh said he intends to reschedule the trial for Jan. 10. It had originally been scheduled for October.

"I’m concerned about trying to push this through in October when at best it’s probably a 50/50, if less, chance of it actually occurring,” McGraugh told lawyers in a virtual court hearing Wednesday. Neither side objected.

The lawsuit pits St. Louis entities against Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL.