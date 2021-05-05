Lawsuit seeks Confederate statue's removal from courthouse

Roughly 13% of Talbot County's 37,000 residents are Black, the lawsuit notes. Petticolas said the statute is a painful symbol of hate and white supremacy that she and her clients must walk past every time they enter the courthouse.

“It is beyond time for this statue to be removed from the courthouse grounds," she said during a news conference Wednesday. "It should not be on public land. It should not be in a place that is sending the message that you cannot get justice here.”

Potter said he and other activists approached Talbot County Council members in 2015 about relocating the monument after Dylann Roof killed nine Black people in a South Carolina church. The council's vote to keep it there “left us with no other choice but to take this action,” he said of the lawsuit.

“We have waited long enough. In the words of Fannie Lou Hamer, ‘We are sick and tired of being sick and tired,’” Potter said, quoting the late civil rights leader from Mississippi.

