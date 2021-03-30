Lawsuit targets Virginia's policies on transgender students

Sarah Via, the mother of two children in the Hanover school district, said she is concerned that under the new policies, when her 10-year-old daughter reaches middle school next year, she could be forced to undress in a locker room in front of a biological male who identifies as female.

“Like most girls, she wants to be modest and wants to choose when a biological male can see her body. How is it appropriate for biological males and school administrators to take that choice from her?" said Via, a plaintiff in the suit.

“This policy concerns me because it usurps and undermines my authority — my parental authority — over my children," she said.

The General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 directing the Department of Education to create model policies on the treatment of transgender students. Named as defendants in the suit are the department and Education Secretary Atif Qarni. A department spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit.