Lawsuit: Texas officers ignored pleas of man before death

According to the lawsuit, Boykin fled on foot after being confronted by Texarkana College police officers, who suspected him of theft. After running for about half a mile in the heat, he was detained and city police officers arrived.

At that point, Boykin was having trouble breathing as he lay handcuffed on the ground, and officers carried him to the patrol car, the lawsuit contends. According to body camera footage provided to the Texarkana Gazette, a search of his pockets revealed an Ohio driver's license, and officers determined he had a felony warrant for theft in that state.

The lawsuit states that Boykin repeatedly said he couldn't breathe, that his breathing was labored and that he said he was going to pass out before he fell unconscious in the back of the patrol car as Weaver drove him to jail.

According to the lawsuit, at one point, Weaver told Boykin, “You can’t call I can’t breathe after you ran forever and then you have felonies.”