Lawsuits: Murdaugh used attorney friend to manipulate

Fleming is also prominent in a lawsuit by Connor Cook, who was in a boat that crashed in 2019, killing a 19-year-old woman.

The night of the crash, investigators were not sure if Cook or Paul Murdaugh was driving the boat. Alex Murdaugh approached Cook in the hallway of a hospital as he headed to get his jaw x-rayed and told him everything would be alright if he would “keep his mouth shut,” according to Cook's lawsuit.

Alex Murdaugh then encouraged Cook to hire Fleming as his attorney without revealing their relationship, the lawsuit said.

Fleming became Cook’s lawyer and told him not to talk to investigators and that set him up to be falsely identified as the driver of the boat, the suit said.

It was not until Cook hired a new lawyer and spoke to prosecutors that Paul Murdaugh was charged with boating under the influence causing death, a charged pending when he was killed.