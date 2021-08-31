Lawyer: Britney Spears 'will not be extorted' by father

In his response, James Spears revealed that he had already been planning to step down from his daughter's conservatorship, which he has controlled at least in part since it was established in 2008.

But James Spears offered no timetable for his departure, saying it would come only after several lingering issues, including the next accounting, are resolved.

James Spears said he would fight any attempt to force him out, that there were no grounds for doing so, and that he has always only acted in his daughter's best interest.

Rosengart's latest filing contends that while there is plenty of misconduct to address, it is not yet the issue.

“The only question before the Court — which has, unfortunately, been lost for years — is whether Mr. Spears’ prompt suspension and removal are in best the interests of Britney Spears,” the filing says, later adding that “the unequivocal answer is yes.”

Since 2019, James Spears has controlled only his daughter's finances, after stepping down as the overseer of her personal life.