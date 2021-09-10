Lawyer: Court must bar duo from deciding on death row case

The five-member board is expected to consider whether to recommend commuting Jones' death sentence at a hearing on Monday. It could recommend downgrading his sentence to life with or without the possibility of parole, but the governor would make the final decision.

Hadrava, the referee, will present a report to the nine-member state Supreme Court, which ultimately will decide whether to intervene and prevent Luck and Doyle from considering Jones' commutation request.

Jones, now 41, was convicted in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. He has maintained his innocence since his arrest, and his case drew widespread attention after it was profiled in “The Last Defense,” a three-episode documentary produced by actress Viola Davis that aired on ABC in 2018. Since then, it has drawn the attention of reality television star Kim Kardashian West and athletes with Oklahoma ties, including NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young, who have urged Stitt to commute Jones’ death sentence and spare his life.