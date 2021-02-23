Lawyer: Hate crime claim against Florida doctor 'not true'

MIAMI (AP) — Lawyers for a South Florida doctor accused of attacking a Hispanic man at a supermarket say the allegation that she committed a hate crime is “simply not true."

Dr. Jennifer Susan Wright, 58, was arrested Friday outside her Miami Springs home on charges of criminal mischief, tampering with a victim and battery with prejudice, a hate crime enhancement that upgraded the charge to a felony.

Wright became enraged after the man asked her in Spanish to keep her distance because of COVID-19 guidelines while waiting in line Jan. 20 at a supermarket in Hialeah, a heavily Hispanic suburb of Miami, the Miami Herald reported.

Wright ignored the man, so he repeated it in English. She responded by “mumbling bad words,” the newspaper said, citing an arrest report. Wright then walked up to him in the parking lot and he asked her to back up. Then she hurled racial and other insults at him.

According to the arrest report, Wright then proceeded “to stab the victim’s vehicle with her keys while saying he needed to go back to his country” and punched and kicked the man. Officials said the attack took place the day President Joe Biden took office.