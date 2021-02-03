Lawyer, now prosecutor, accused of sex assaults on clients

He is alleged to have told women to keep quiet about his attacks, and people who worked in his law firm told investigators they repeatedly saw female clients leave his office crying.

“He picked these victims because they didn’t have another choice,” state Attorney General Josh Shapiro told reporters at the Bradford courthouse. “Because he thought they would be easy to silence. And likely they would be less believed if they ever came forward.”

Salsman was in custody at the nearby state police station and being processed Wednesday afternoon, Shapiro said.

Salsman's status as district attorney has not changed, and his political fate will be up to residents of Bradford County and the board that investigates allegations of wrongdoing against lawyers, Shapiro said.

Salsman, a 44-year-old Republican, has been the top prosecutor in the rural county along the New York line since early 2000.

The attorney general’s office said one of the assault allegations dates to the period between Salsman’s November 2019 election and his swearing-in as district attorney. The witness tampering charges are for actions that allegedly occurred during Salsman’s tenure as district attorney.