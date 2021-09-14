Lawyer: Tennessee state senator did not steal federal funds

Robinson used more than $600,000 in grant money to pay for personal expenses such as her wedding and honeymoon, the Jeep for her daughter, travel and entertainment for her family, and an event for her state Senate campaign, prosecutors said.

She also used the money to help pay for legal fees for her divorce, home improvements, and the snow cone business, prosecutors said.

Robinson also paid herself $169,134 more than she was allowed to under salary amounts permitted by the federal grant, the FBI affidavit said. She also gave herself $54,000 for her personal retirement account, prosecutors said.

In his opening statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Cotten said Robinson lied to federal officials in reports to the agency about records tied to the grant money, including providing information for students who did not exist.

Laurenzi, Robinson's lawyer, acknowledged that some “innocent” record-keeping mistakes were made at the school, which Robinson opened in 2015 on a “hope and a dream” to help minorities and others find jobs in health care.

But he argued that Robinson, who is a nurse, relied on an accountant to keep the for-profit school's books and red flags about her expenditures were not raised by outside accounting firms that reviewed the school's records.