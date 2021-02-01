Lawyer tied to Texas AG probe found tracking device on truck

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas lawyer says he found a tracking device on his pickup truck during an escalating court battle with a businessman at the center of an FBI investigation into Attorney General Ken Paxton.

In a court filing Monday, Steve Lemmon offered no evidence of how the tracker came to be on his truck and acknowledged not knowing who put it there. But he said “the surveillance clearly appears to be tied to” his case with Nate Paul and that trackers were also found by other people whom the real estate developer sees as “business adversaries.”

It is generally a crime for anyone other than law enforcement to put a tracker on someone else’s vehicle in Texas. While the devices' origins are unclear, their discovery adds espionage-tinged intrigue to the imbroglio around Paxton and Paul, the embattled developer whom the Republican is accused of breaking the law to help.

A person familiar with the matter said the FBI is investigating the origins of the tracking devices. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. The FBI declined to comment.