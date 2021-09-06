Lawyer whose wife, son killed regrets decisions, gets rehab

Alex Murdaugh found the bodies of his wife and son after family members said he had been away checking on his mother and ailing father.

A family attorney said Murdaugh was shot at by someone in a pickup truck that first passed by him as he changed the tire and then came back and fired at him.

The family issued a statement Saturday after the shooting saying Murdaugh was expected to recover and asking for privacy.

“The Murdaugh family has suffered through more than any one family can ever imagine,” it read.

State police have released few details about the June killings, even going to court to fight public record requests.

The Murdaughs are one of South Carolina’s most prominent legal families. Alex Murdaugh was a volunteer prosecutor in the same office where his father, grandfather and great-grandfather spent more than 80 years combined as the area’s top prosecutors. Other members of the family are prominent civil attorneys.

The current elected prosecutor isn't a family member, but stepped aside last month after citing developments in the case without giving any additional details.