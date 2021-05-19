Lawyers ask that ex-NC Rep. Lewis receive no prison time

Earlier in 2018, Lewis made about $300,000 in transfers from his campaign account to his bank account for his farm, according to court documents. These actions are not part of the plea. Lewis, a chief legislative author of Republican redistricting plans during the 2010s, repaid his campaign account and sent $65,000 in funds to the state Republican Party as he had reported on state campaign finance reports.

While Lewis' “criminal conduct was both serious and willful, neither the defendant’s campaign nor any financial institution suffered a loss, he admitted his wrongdoing before an indictment was presented to a grand jury, and he accepted responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty and resigning" his House seat, the prosecutors wrote Tuesday in recommending probation. The U.S. Justice Department's public integrity office was involved in the case.

Lewis' attorneys described their client as a man trying to save his fourth-generation family farm after damage from two hurricanes, while being diagnosed with thyroid cancer and seeing legislative responsibilities expand, particularly with redistricting litigation.