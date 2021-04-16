Lawyers don't seek trial delay in newspaper shooting case

Attorneys are opposed to a phone line that will enable people to listen to the proceedings without a record of who was doing so. The judge said during a pretrial hearing this week that he was unlikely to get rid of it.

Lawyers also objected to attorneys needing to be prepared to step in and take over another attorney's role if someone becomes ill, though they wrote they were satisfied as of now because the issue is not before the court.

Attorneys objected to a proposed limit of 40 people in the courtroom, which would provide for only a limited number of people beyond the parties and court personnel, though the issue of public access is still being discussed.

The attorneys also noted that they were satisfied with how the judge addressed a variety of other concerns they raised. For example, they were concerned about requiring Ramos to wear a mask, because of the importance of jurors being able to observe him. Wachs said the matter could be resolved by Ramos wearing a clear plastic mask.

Protocols have been ordered by the state’s chief judge to avoid the spread of COVID-19 during court proceedings. During a hearing Tuesday, Wachs said his jurisdiction has had 26 jury trials during the pandemic.

“I believe we have a good system in place,” Wachs said.