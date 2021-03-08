Lawyers investigating Cuomo have taken on political figures

Cuomo wasn’t accused of wrongdoing, but testimony presented an unflattering picture of his office's inner workings.

After Percoco’s conviction, Cuomo said there’s “no tolerance for any violation of the public trust.” His opponents, meanwhile, said the case showed the governor hadn’t done enough to address chronic corruption in state government.

Kim also was a key figure in the U.S. attorney's office while it investigated the state’s Buffalo Billion high-tech construction project, a probe that led to the conspiracy and wire fraud conviction of a man whom Cuomo once called his “economic guru” — Alain Kaloyeros, a former head of the State University of New York’s Polytechnic Institute. He was sentenced in 2018 to 3 1/2 years in prison but has remained free while his case is appealed.

Days into his tenure as the acting U.S. attorney, Kim announced prosecutors wouldn't seek criminal charges against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, after investigating whether his administration solicited campaign contributions from people seeking official favors from the city.

Kim, who has been in private practice for the last three years, was known in the U.S. attorney's office as being detail-oriented while also having a good sense of humor that people didn't always recognize.