Lawyers want special prosecutor in cases vs. Atlanta police

ATLANTA (AP) — Attorneys alleging excessive force involving Atlanta police officers in two high-profile cases, including the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, want a special prosecutor appointed after the local district attorney argued her office shouldn’t be involved in either case.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last month wrote a letter asking Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to reassign the prosecution of the Brooks case, as well as one in which two Black college students were stunned with Tasers and pulled from a car by Atlanta officers. Carr refused, saying the responsibility for the cases rests with Willis’ office.

Willis wrote again last week asking him to reconsider, but Carr again turned her down, saying his earlier decision stands.

Brooks' family and the two college students applauded when Willis' predecessor, Paul Howard, swiftly brought charges in the two cases. But they were disappointed by Willis' attempt to recuse herself and said Tuesday that they just want the cases to move forward.