Leaders at UN to face global concern over regional conflicts

Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry is scheduled to give a pre-recorded speech Saturday on behalf of the country that's been roiled by turmoil following the assassination of its president and a recent major earthquake.

The address comes days after Henry fired his chief prosecutor, who had asked a judge to charge Henry in the slaying of Haiti President Jovenel Moise and to bar the prime minister from leaving the country.

The troubles have moved beyond Haiti's borders, with thousands of migrants fleeing to the U.S. This week, the Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale U.S. expulsions of Haitian migrants. Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination.

Ethiopia will also address the largest gathering of world leaders on Saturday and face the pressure of global concern for its Tigray region.