Leaders of GM, Ford among objectors to voting restrictions

“Government must support equitable access to the ballot to ensure that all eligible voters can exercise their rights,” the statement said. “Government must avoid actions that reduce participation in elections — particularly among historically disenfranchised communities, persons with disabilities, older adults, racial minorities and low-income voters."

The statement was signed by GM's Mary Barra, Ford's Jim Farley, executives from all four Detroit professional sports teams and the leaders of auto suppliers, banks and other businesses.

They stopped short of weighing in on specific legislation in Michigan and other states, but said election laws must be developed in bipartisan fashion. They added that government should continuously improve and strengthen election administration “because public faith in the security and integrity of our elections in fundamental.”

In a separate statement, GM urged state lawmakers across the U.S. to protect and enhance “the right for all eligible voters to have their voices included in a fair, free and equitable manner.”