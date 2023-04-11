On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» A major leak of classified U.S. documents that’s shaken Washington and exposed new details of its intelligence gathering may have started in a chatroom on a social media platform popular with gamers.

» Police say a Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace, killing five people. Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon. He was killed by police responding to the shooting Monday.

» French authorities have raised to five the death toll from an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille.

» The U.S. national emergency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic has ended. On Monday, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution to bring the national emergency to a close after three years.

» One of the two Black Democrats who were expelled last week from the GOP-led Tennessee House has been reinstated. Nashville’s governing council voted Monday to send Justin Jones straight back to the Legislature.

» In sports, the Tampa Bay Rays remain unbeaten, Shane Bieber beats the Yankees, Joe Pavelski scores his 1000th NHL point, and Aliyah Boston is drafted number one by WNBA's Fever.

» The Justice Department is appealing a Texas court ruling that would halt approval of the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S.

» The Pentagon says online leaks of scores of highly classified documents about the Ukraine war present a “very serious” risk to national security and senior leaders are quickly taking steps to mitigate the damage.

» Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has apologized after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.

» Paris is working to clean up the Seine, a heavily polluted river, ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

» Not even the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is safe from presidential politics. President Joe Biden alluded to his expected reelection bid by telling an interviewer that he planned to participate in up to five more White House egg rolls.

» The major league batting average rose 16 points to .249 over the first 1 1/2 weeks of this season with new shift limits in place, while game time dropped 31 minutes to 2:38 in the first year of the pitch clock.

» A growing number of state legislatures are considering banning the sale of cosmetics and other consumer products that contain the toxic industrial compound PFAS, so-called forever chemicals.

» America's beekeepers have faced challenges during the unusually cold and wet winter in California's farm country. Bees have been slow to emerge from their hives due to the chilly weather.