Learning setbacks coming into focus with new testing results

Some states continued to push for a full cancellation of tests, including in New York, Michigan and Georgia. The Education Department denied their requests but allowed Washington, D.C., to skip exams because 88% of students were still learning remotely.

The uneven flexibility drew criticism from testing advocates who say it created a patchwork of state testing plans. With so much variation, they say, it will be difficult to get a clear national picture of the pandemic’s impact.

Education experts are especially concerned about students who won’t appear in the new results. Those who opted out of exams are more likely to have been learning remotely, researchers say, and may be among students who will need the most help.

Lake, of the University of Washington, said she’s worried about homeless students, along with students who are learning English and those who have special needs. She fears they may be among the “missing kids” who didn’t take tests.

“This is the tip of the iceberg,” Lake said. “These numbers are the very start of what we’re beginning to understand. And there’s potential for these kids to continue to decline if there aren’t quick interventions.”

Binkley reported from Boston. Associated Press writer Casey Smith in Indianapolis contributed to this report. Acacia Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

