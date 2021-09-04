Legal shield for Purdue Pharma owners is at heart of appeals

During a hearing on the reorganization plan last month, experts said it could be impossible to force payments without a settlement because much of the family's fortune is overseas. The bankruptcy judge said some family members are foreign citizens, potentially putting their assets further out of reach.

A further complication: Purdue pleaded guilty last year to federal criminal offenses, agreeing to a $2 billion forfeiture. Under their plea deal, the company has to pay only $225 million of that to the federal government as long as it settles its other opioid lawsuits and uses proceeds to fight the crisis. If the bankruptcy settlement is upended, Purdue would have to pay the federal government another $1.7 billion — and that would leave far less money to divide between the states, local governments and opioid victims.

“If they continue to appeal, if they win, what do they get?" said Lindsey Simon, an assistant law professor at the University of Georgia School of Law who teaches bankruptcy law. "The answer is, probably complete chaos and less money.”

That's a view that many state government lawyers have adopted.