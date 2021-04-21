'Let them go with it': Teachers lead talks on Floyd case

“I have chatted with students this morning, many are still feeling pretty jubilant, but now many of them are starting to realize that yes, in the sense of justice, this is a win," Cooney said. “But with the systemic, societal issues we face as a nation, we still have a lot of work to do.”

In some schools, elements of the trial were incorporated into lesson plans.

At New Jersey's Maplewood Middle School, one teacher redesigned an English language arts lesson to analyze the trial’s closing arguments with her seventh-graders and another showed video of the post-verdict reaction to spark a discussion. The school's social services team provided a script for teachers who felt like they needed something to help guide conversations.

At West Las Vegas High School, in northern New Mexico, several students said the verdict was not discussed in their classes. Teachers said they did not plan to discuss the case because they were afraid of appearing biased and getting complaints from parents.

“There are people I would really not talk about it with,” said Julienne Rirsimaah, 17, a senior and one of the few Black people in town.