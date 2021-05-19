'Let's Make a Slave' lesson lawsuit dismissed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed last fall against the Metro Nashville Public Schools and a teacher over an elementary school assignment called “Let’s Make a Slave.”

The Nashville Tennessean reports the lesson was given to a fourth grade class at an elementary school, Waverly Belmont, in February 2020. It focused on a 1700s speech given by plantation owner to white Virginia colonists on how to keep their Black slaves under control.

The family of the student, referred to as “John Doe,” said in the suit that the “wild graphic and inappropriate” lesson caused physical and emotional harm to their child, who is Black and has autism. The student said he was afraid he could be sold as a slave or that his family could be separated, according to the newspaper.

In the lawsuit, the family said the school district was indifferent to repeated acts of racial harassment directed toward the student by peers and adults.

U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger dismissed the case on Monday.