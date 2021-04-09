Letter: Prison shouldn't shackle women who just had babies

The letter describes the specific experiences of several women who said they were shackled at the wrists and ankles with a chain around their midsections for rides in transport vans, including one who had been brought out of the hospital in a wheelchair and another with staples in her abdomen from a significant post-delivery surgery. Other women said they were handcuffed while walking to the shower, with one saying that, along with post-delivery pain, made it hard for her to keep her balance while walking.

The 2019 law also says women shall not be placed in solitary confinement during the immediate postpartum period. But the letter recounts the experiences of several women who said they were placed in solitary confinement at the prison within days of giving birth, sometimes with no clothes other than the bloodied clothing they'd worn during delivery.

Women with COVID-19 diagnoses or symptoms are sent to medical isolation, where they are held in filthy cells with inadequate plumbing, electricity that frequently cuts out and insufficient access to water and personal hygiene products, the letter says. Medical isolation at the prison is almost indistinguishable from punitive solitary confinement, which can make women hesitant to report COVID symptoms and result in further spreading of the disease, the letter says.