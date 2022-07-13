LGBTQ harassment, slurs abound on social media, report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Social media platforms including Facebook and TikTok are failing to stop hate and threats against LGBTQ users, a report issued Wednesday from advocacy group GLAAD found.
Those are some of the internet's most vulnerable users, with a majority of LGBTQ people saying they've faced menacing posts or comments when they're scrolling through social media. But it's unclear how social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube are handling those threats.
Instead of protecting their users, GLAAD says in the report, the tech companies are safeguarding information about how they respond to those attacks, revealing few details about how often they take down posts or accounts that push hate speech or harass LGBTQ users.
"The reality is, there's very little transparency and very little accountability," said Jenni Olson, GLAAD's director for social media safety and author of the report. "And people feel helpless."
Los Angeles resident Peter Sapinsky, a gay musician who said he has faced harassment in the online gaming community, shared screenshots with The Associated Press of dozens of messages he's sent to YouTube about users and videos that use racist and homophobic slurs. YouTube has responded to only some of the messages, he said.
Sapinsky, 29, said some use YouTube to livestream themselves harassing people at Pride parades. They quickly delete those live videos once they've wrapped to evade being detected by YouTube for violating its policies against hate speech, he said. He listed a series of homophobic slurs he's heard in videos posted by users who are still operating on the site.
"YouTube doesn't do anything about it," Sapinsky said. "For someone who says they don't allow hate on the website, they sure do."
Hateful or violent speech directed at members of the LGBTQ community is prohibited on the platform, YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon said.
"Over the last few years, we've made significant progress in our ability to quickly remove hateful and harassing content," Malon said. "This work is ongoing, and we appreciate the thoughtful feedback from GLAAD."
A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement that the company was discussing the report's findings with GLAAD. A statement from TikTok did not directly address the report but said the company is working to create an "inclusive environment."
GLAAD recommended that the platforms start releasing the training methods for content moderators as well as the number of accounts and posts the companies remove for violating rules designed to protect LGBTQ users.
GLAAD's report examines the policies and actions Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter have implemented around LGBTQ issues.
All of the social media platforms have outlined policies that are designed to prevent LGBTQ users from being harassed, threatened or discriminated against by other users because of their identity.
Twitter and TikTok also have specific policies against intentionally misgendering, using the wrong pronoun to describe someone, for example, or deadnaming, which involves reviving a transgender person's name from before the person transitioned to a new identity. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said it removes similar posts upon request.
Some users bully LGBTQ people on social media by misgendering or deadnaming them. One example came last month, when a conservative social media pundit sent a swarm of Twitter users to harass transgender actor Elliot Page with the wrong pronoun and name. That Twitter user was suspended under the company's hateful conduct policy.
"The idea that these figures with millions of followers are bullying and harassing trans people, for being trans, is just wrong," Olson said.
From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history
50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history
1969: Stonewall Riots
1970: Gay Liberation Front (GLF) forms
1972: Sweden allows people to legally change gender
1972: UK has first pride parade
1973: Lambda Legal forms
1973: Homosexuality is no longer classified as a mental illness
1974: First openly lesbian officials elected
1977: First openly gay man elected
1978: The rainbow flag is created
1979: First national LGBTQ+ march
1981: Norway enacts anti-discrimination laws
1981: Gay men affected with ‘rare cancer’
1982: Wisconsin passes LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination law
1983: BiPOL forms
1984: HIV discovered
1986: Bowers v. Hardwick
1986: New York passes anti-discrimination bill
1987: UK opens first HIV/AIDS clinic
1987: Barney Frank comes out as gay
1987: ACT UP
1988: National Coming Out Day starts
1989: Denmark legalizes same-sex unions
1990: First pride parade in South Africa
1993: ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’ enacted
1994: American Medical Association opposes conversion therapy
1995: Gay and lesbian workers can get government security clearance
1996: President Bill Clinton signs Defense of Marriage Act
1996: High schooler starts Gay-Straight Alliance
1997: Ellen DeGeneres comes out
1998: Bisexual flag created
2000: Vermont recognizes same-sex unions
2000: Netherlands recognizes same-sex marriage
2002: New York City passes LGBTQ+ rights law
2003: US legalizes consensual same-sex acts
2004: Massachusetts performs first same-sex marriage
2009: Hate Crimes Prevention Act
2010: Same-sex marriage legal in Iceland
2011: ’Don’t ask, don’t tell’ repealed
2012: First openly LGBTQ+ senator
2013: Supreme Court recognizes same-sex marriage
2014: Transgender students get federal protection
2014: First transgender person nominated for Emmy
2015: U.S. legalizes same-sex marriage
2016: Ban lifted on transgender troops
2017: First openly transgender state legislator elected
2018: ’Rainbow wave’ in politics
2019: Taiwan passes same-sex marriage
2019: Transgender troops banned from military
2019: Mayor Pete runs for president
2019: Being transgender no longer a ‘disorder’
2020: NYC Pride March canceled by coronavirus
2021: Biden reverses Trump-era ban on transgender people in the military
2021: Gender-affirming care for minors is blocked—then overturned
2021: Switzerland and Japan make strides toward marriage equality
2022: Hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in US states
