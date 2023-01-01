 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

LGBTQ+ people who made history in 2022

  • 0

Karine Jean-Pierre is the first Black woman and first openly LGBTQ person to fill the role of White House press secretary.

It was a history-making year for LGBTQ+ people.

Stacker compiled a list of LGBTQ+ people who made history in 2022 from news, entertainment and more. Take a look:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News