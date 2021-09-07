LGBTQ rights group president fired over ties to Cuomo

They cited “hundreds of calls, emails and other negative communications” from HRC staff, volunteers, corporate partners and politicians expressing concern about David’s conduct “and its inconsistency with the values and mission of HRC.

David, in a statement posted on Twitter, said the HRC had refused to provide him with a copy of the report about its investigation of him. He accused the board of acting unjustly and threatened legal action.

“After I demanded truth and transparency, the HRC board co-chairs, who should stand for human rights, elected to hide in darkness,” David said. “They unjustly provided notice of termination to me in order to end my fight for the integrity of the review process and for what is right."

“As a Black, gay man who has spent his whole life fighting for civil and human rights, they cannot shut me up,” he added. “ Expect a legal challenge.”

David had served as Cuomo’s chief council from 2015 until 2019, when he became the first African American to lead the Human Rights Campaign.