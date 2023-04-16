In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
- The Library of Congress is adding 25 selections to the National Recording Registry.
- Star Wars has new movies in the works.
- And Major League Baseball games are getting shorter, but that also means less time for beer sales.
Those stories and more from The Associated Press.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
Watch a large bear stalk a group of hikers in Canada, volunteers for NASA are set to live in a Mars-simulated habitat for a year, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
When out hiking one of the last things you want to encounter is a bear, but that’s exactly what happened on a trail in Vancouver, Canada.
NASA is in the early stages of planning for the first ever human mission to Mars. That's not set to happen until 2030, but NASA has already un…
More than two feet of rain fell in Fort Lauderdale in less than two days, leaving homes and roads underwater. Here's how some of them responded.
A Spanish extreme athlete emerges into daylight after 500 days living in a cave. Beatriz Flamini, an elite sportswoman, mountaineer and climbe…
The Mayan civilization may have fallen more than 1,000 years ago, but a new discovery by Mexican archeologists reveals they still knew how to …
A moose wandered into the lobby of Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. The wayward beast chomped on potted plants before the hospital’s …
Despite its romance and beauty, the Seine has historically been quite toxic with swimming mostly off limits for a century. But holding swimmin…
Reaching for the stars is now a reality with companies like Zephalto, which are planning to develop space tourism with balloons that will trav…
This 81-year-old self-confessed “adrenaline junkie” has completed a skydive from 14,000 feet, complaining it finished “too quickly."
Recently the Shiveluch volcano, one of Russia’s most active, began to erupt. The volcano sent clouds of ash and smoke high up into the atmosph…
On Sunday, April 10th, wildlife officials in Australia released a group of endangered baby loggerhead turtles back into their natural habitat …
Deafeningly loud country music came through the speakers as cowboys entered the arena to kickstart this year’s Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo in Leth…
It’s a glimpse at the fate our own galaxy will eventually endure.
Fatou, a western lowland gorilla believed to be the oldest in the world, just celebrated her 66th birthday at the Berlin Zoo.