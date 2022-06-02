Life plus 30 for plotting, killing girlfriend police officer

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A man convicted of killing his girlfriend — a newly graduated city police officer — has been sentenced to life in prison, followed by 30 years.

Life is the mandatory sentence for second-degree murder, one of two crimes for which a Caddo Parish jury convicted Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson, 29, on April 20.

Jurors found him guilty of planning and executing the murder of 22-year-old Shreveport Police Officer Chatéri Alyse Payne, as she left their house to begin her night shift on Jan. 9, 2019. Their child, then 2 years old, was inside.

At Tuesday’s sentencing, state District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. gave Anderson the maximum 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder, setting the sentences to run consecutively, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

Two of Anderson's cousins were indicted with him. Lawrence Pierre II, 24, pleaded guilty April 4 to second-degree murder and prosecutors dropped the conspiracy charge against him, and Glenn Montreal Frierson, 41, was acquitted April 20 on both charges, court minutes show.

Pierre's attorney, F. Edward Mouton, has asked for reconsideration of his life sentence, according to the minutes.

Anderson and Pierre exchanged text messages about Payne’s movements the evening of the murder, the news release said.

Payne's mother, Lakeitha Nash-Hudson, told the judge and Anderson, “Her baby girl graduated kindergarten last week and her mommy wasn’t there. It’s so unfair to her. ... I lost my child but her baby lost her mom, her dad, and even her grandmother because now her grandmother has had to become mom.”

