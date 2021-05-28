Lightfoot sued for limiting interviews to reporters of color

Critics of the decision included Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who founded The Daily Caller, and who called Lightfoot “a monster” and racist.

Lightfoot reiterated her position at a May 20 event marking the anniversary, where she also called on media organizations to diversify their staffs.

“The fact that the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly white, has very little in the way of diversity, is an embarrassment,” Lightfoot said. “One day out of 365, I say that I’m going to mark the anniversary of my two years in office by giving exclusive one-on-ones to journalists of color, and the world loses its mind.”

University of Chicago law professor Geoffrey Stone told the Chicago Tribune he expects the court to throw out the lawsuit. He noted public officials commonly pick and choose which media outlets to favor, and that Lightfoot said the decision applied to one date and wasn't a blanket policy.

“Given that she’s talking only about one day, it seems to be blown out of proportion, to make a fuss over it,” Stone said.