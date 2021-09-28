Lime flavor returning to bags of original Skittles; green apple is out

For eight years fans have complained about the loss of the lime flavor in Skittles candy.
It was replaced by green apple and fans were not happy.
Get ready - the lime flavor is returning to bags of Skittles beginning in October and rolling out over the next few months.
Skittles first introduced the five fruit flavors in 1979, including lime. In 2013, lime was replaced by green apple, which Skittle said, “broke the hearts of lime fans everywhere. Since then, there has been a lively debate about which flavor reigns supreme, with the majority of fans vocal about their desire for Lime to return to the rainbow.
In fact, there [have] been over 130,000 mentions from fans on social talking about Skittles lime. Now, the Skittles brand is answering fans’ pleas by permanently bringing back Lime and returning Skittles Original packs to their full glory.”
Fernando Rodriges, Mars Wrigley senior brand manager said, “the fans have spoken and it’s time for lime to return to the rainbow. What better way to bring better moments to our loyal fans, than with the return of the most asked about flavor? The joy of Lime can’t be denied anymore. It is back. This time for good.”
The original packs will include orange, lemon, grape, strawberry and lime, in 1.8-ounce and 3.6-ounce bags.
