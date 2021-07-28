Lions coach Dan Campbell was sleepless before 1st practice

“You can gain a lot of respect for a guy that can get on that grind, get on his turf and do the same exercises," defensive end Michael Brockers said.

Brockers, acquired by Holmes in a trade with the Rams in March, said he also likes what he hears from the high-energy and humble coach.

“Everybody’s buying in and you can see right now, a lot of young players are buying him because he came in with the right attitude," Brockers said. “He understands. He expects a lot from us, but at the same time he understands as a player what this grind is all about."

Campbell was given his first chance to lead an NFL team in 2015 in Miami, going 5-7 with a team that was 1-3 when he was promoted to interim coach.

And now for the first time he is an NFL coach at the start of a season.

“I always got excited as a player, but this is different," Campbell said. “Maybe it hits more because it’s your team."