Lisa Loeb and fellow Brown University alumni musicalize 2020

“As everybody went around the room, in my head I felt like I was almost in a musical already,” she says. “So I said, ‘You know, instead of just talking about these musical theater memories, we should write a show.’”

Some nine months later, after about 100 alumni had offered their input as actors, songwriters, storywriters and singers, “Together Apart” was done, a collection that captures both the absurdity of the pandemic and the impact of the death of George Floyd. Comedian Eric Kirchberger plays Dr. Anthony Fauci, popping up every so often to act as a sort of narrator.

“It's a piece in time. This is what it felt like. It’s a theatrical sized version of it and it’s definitely a fictionalized, but there is definitely so many different facets of the COVID times,” says Loeb. "We were connecting and then we made a show about connecting."

The original Zoom group expanded — alumni from Germany, Italy and across the U.S. contributed — and the final product featured show biz amateurs and professionals, like Julie Bowen from “Modern Family,” Josh Hamilton from “13 Reasons Why,” Broadway veteran Ann Harada and Hollywood fixture JoBeth Williams.